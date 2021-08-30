With More Rain Coming, Those Affected By Earlier Storms Bracing

Manchester’s Ambassador drive remains closed after the rains of Tropical Storm Henri washed part of the street away over a week ago. People in the neighborhood felt the brunt of that storm and are a little concerned about this week’s forecast which calls for heavy rain Wednesday into Thursday.

“We are all worried about it. We saw what happened last time,” said Connie Ciarcia.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Ciarcia says last week’s storm filled up a brook behind her property and overflowed deep into her yard. Water surrounded the Northfield Green condominium complex.

“From one cluster to the other, it was solid water,” said Ciarcia.

That flooding caused a portion of nearby Ambassador Drive to collapse. Acting Town Manager Steve Stephanou says it could take four to eight weeks to repair the road because the job needs to be contracted out and a bidding process must happen.

In preparation for this week’s storm, Stephanou says the town’s public works department has been working diligently to clear storm drains.

People who live nearby the brook which flooded Ambassador Drive are bracing for this week’s rain after witnessing what happened August 22.

“The water came up pretty fast,” said Debi Bonneau. “We all were pretty much at its mercy.”

Manchester residents aren’t the only ones who’ve felt the wrath of mother nature this summer. Many Middletown residents in the area of Birchwood Road found their property submerged July 9. Tropical storm Elsa swamped many backyard landscapes. Norman Caron’s greenhouse was under a foot of water and his basement, flooded.

“It was just a quagmire in my basement,” said Caron.

Caron says he filled a 20-yard dumpster with things he lost in the July storm. Preparing for this week, storage is on shelves and basement drains have been plugged.

“I can’t prevent it from happening again, but I can take some precautions. And that’s what I think I’ve done pretty good at,” said Caron.

For people like Caron and others who’ve been affected by flooding this year, this week’s forecast is giving pause.

“You lose your sense of humor,” said Evie Hough of Manchester, whose basement was flooded. “But there’s nothing you can do about it.”