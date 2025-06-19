Witnesses tell jurors about fight that led to fatal stabbing of Jimmy McGrath

On the second day of the Raul Valle trial, the jury learned more about what led up to a fight where James “Jimmy” McGrath was allegedly stabbed to death.

The jury heard from friends of McGrath including Griffin Marcincyzk and Tanner Chernowsky, as well as two of Valle’s former classmates, Isabella Molnar and Emily Robinson.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Marc Durso called on Marcinczyk as the first witness of the day.

Marcincyzk was on the stand for nearly two hours, providing in detail the events from May 14, 2022, when McGrath and three others were stabbed at a house party at 43 Laurel Glen Dr. in Shelton.

Marcincyzk was a junior at Shelton High School in 2022. He is currently 19 years old.

Marcincyzk said he and his friend Ryan Hines went to his friend Austin Leifer’s house at 5 Lazy Brook Rd. on May 14, 2022 to attend a house party with students mainly from St. Joseph High School.

Once they arrived at the house, Marcincyzk said he and Hines approached the garage of the house and that’s when three other people approached him and Hines; the three people were Raul Valle, Tyler DaSilva and Jack Snyder.

Marcincyzk said the three then-teenagers began asking why they were there and while Hines was drinking a beer, Marcincyzk said Snyder “grabbed the beer out of his hand.”

"Kinda hostile, not really, it escalates when one of them grabs a beer out of Hines hand, we move outside," Marcincyzk said.

He went on to say that Hines and Snyder agreed to a fist fight to “get the beers back.”

As the fist fight was about to start, Marcincyzk said Valle hit Hines’ face from the back and then proceeded to hit Hines with a motorcycle helmet he was wearing.

Marcincyzk said the fight lasted anywhere from 30 to 40 seconds before Leifer’s mom came outside the house and told him and Hines to leave the house party.

He testified he was given a ride from teenagers who were at the Lazy Brook Rd. party and eventually caught another ride to 43 Laurel Glen Dr. where his friend, Tyler Rich, was having a party with 30 to 40 students, mainly from Shelton High School.

Marcinczyk went on to testify that the animosity continued between himself, Hines, Valle and some other people who were in an existing basketball group chat, even after he arrived to Laurel Glen Drive.

He said that after exchanging some text messages, he eventually sent a photo to the group chat showing their location and telling them (Valle, Snyder and DaSilva) to “pull up” for a fight.

It’s learned in court that eventually, Valle, Snyder and DaSilva arrived to 43 Laurel Glen Dr. in a Honda Pilot. They park in front of the house and that’s when a majority of the teens go outside and approach the car, beginning to rock it back and forth, before the car takes off.

Marcincyzk said the car drove up and down the street about three times before parking in front again, and that’s when Valle and DaSilva step onto the house lawn, and a fight broke out.

Marcincyzk: "My buddy Charlie yells that he has a knife."

Durso: "And when you heard Charlie yell that he has a knife, what, if anything, did you observe next?

Marcincyzk: "Um, I didn't observe -- from that point, it was a crowd of people, it broke out into chaos, people started yelling a screaming, and then I had seen Jimmy and he had these white shorts on, they were stained completely red and I looked away, and a bunch of people flooded to him to help him."

Marcincyzk said McGrath was a bystander to the fight, although he did testify he lost sight of McGrath once the chaos ensued.

"He was a funny kid, always looking to make a joke, to cheer people up. He had an amazing character, one of one, I don't know any people who were like Jimmy. Yeah, he knew how to fight, but he wasn't looking for a fight,” Marcincyzk said.

While Marcinczyk was giving his testimony, Valle was visibly upset and began wiping some tears from his face.

During cross examination, Valle’s defense attorney Kevin Smith asked Marcincyzk if he considered at all that by sending the text message of the address that Marcincyzk and his friends were luring Valle into a trap.

Marcincyzk replied: "I mean, you said it yourself, I sent the address with how many people, I wouldn't necessarily call that luring, they knew what they were getting themselves into."

During the state’s redirect, Durso asked Marcinczyk if he expected a fight to break out with Valle once he got to Laurel Glen Drive.

Marcincyzk said he did expect a fight, however he did not expect anyone to bring weapons into it.

Durso and Tatiana Messina questioned Molnar and Robinson about their involvement the night of May 14, 2022.

The two then-teenagers said they were at their friend Maddie Liefer’s house to attend a girl’s team lacrosse party, with mainly St. Joseph's students.

They testified to drinking alcohol, but were not drunk to the point where they don’t remember the night.

Molnar testified that she recorded a video of the first fight between Hines and Snyder and posted it to her Snapchat account.

In the video taken by Molnar, the jury was able to notice a person stepping in, attempting to break up the fight who is later identified as Robinson.

Robinson testified she arrived at 5 Lazy Brook Rd. at around 5 p.m. and had a few alcohol seltzers throughout the course of the evening.

She said she stepped into the fight to try to break it up, but was unsuccessful.

The fourth and last witness of the day was Tanner Chernowsky, a friend of McGrath. Chernowsky, 21, was 18 years old back on May 14, 2022.

He testified to going to Laurel Glen Drive after learning about what happened to his friend, Hines, with the intent of checking up on him.

Chernowsky testified to taking a video of the fight, but once someone yelled “he has a knife," he said he stopped the recording.

Chernowsky said he initially posted it to his Snapchat account, but then deleted it after finding out the severity of the people who were injured, including McGrath and three others.

In his cross examination, Smith asked Chernowsky why he did not give the video to the police department until days after, asking if he was afraid he and his friends would get in trouble.

Chernowsky: “I do not recall why I did not give it over.”

Smith: “You knew that that video involved your friends engaged in some assaultive behavior?"

Chernowsly: “Yes, sir.”

Smith: “You didn’t want your friends to get in trouble, did you?”

Chernowsky: “I obviously did not want them to get in trouble, but I do not recall if that was the reason I did not give it over.”

Smith: “When you say you didn’t want them to get in trouble, what’s so obvious about that?"

Chernowsky: “Nobody ever wants their friends to get in trouble, but that would not be the reason that I would not hand the video over.”

The trial will resume on Monday, June 23.