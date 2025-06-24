‘It should've been me': Witnesses testify impact of deadly fight in Raul Valle trial

Five witnesses provided testimony during the fourth day of Raul Valle’s murder trial.

Valle, 20, is accused of stabbing James McGrath of Fairfield Prep at a house party at 43 Laurel Glen Drive on May 14, 2022, when Valle was 16 and McGrath was 17, according to police.

The day began with Faison Teele back on the stand.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Marc Durso asked Teele to describe the impact the events of that night have had on him.

Teele described it as the “worst day of his life.”

Never in a million years did I think being at one of my best friends' house did I think I'd get stabbed, 3 of my friends being stabbed or that Jimmy McGrath would die. Faison Teele

Teele was stabbed in the arm the night of the fight. Inside of the courtroom, he showed the jury his scar.

Teele said he learned about McGrath’s death while attending church, and ever since then, he doesn’t attend church that frequently as he associates the location with the news.

"It should've been me, instead of Jimmy because you don't see kids on this Earth like that, like a kid who smiles every single time,” Teele said.

The jury also heard from Thomas Connery, another one of the three stabbing victims.

Connery, 21, testified to being 18 back in May of 2022. He graduated from Shelton High School in 2021.

He testified to arriving at 43 Laurel Glen Drive between 7 and 8 p.m. that night for a friend gathering.

Connery said he was not aware of the fight that happened at 5 Lazy Brook Rd. earlier that night between Valle, Jack Snyder, Griffin Marcincyzk and Ryan Hines.

Connery said throughout the course of the night he went outside when he heard other people were arguing with Valle and Snyder who had not been invited.

The deadly fight

The fight started between Tyler Rich and Tyler DaSilva, with Valle jumping in, according to Rich, who testified on Monday.

On Tuesday in court, Connery told the jury he jumped in to push Rich and DaSilva away from each other, and that’s when Valle got onto him.

Connery said he initially engaged in the fight because he thought his brother Charlie was involved, and he didn’t want him to get hurt.

Connery testified to him and Valle making eye contact before Valle lunged onto Connery’s leg and began punching him, which he later learned were stabs not punches.

"I was able to feel a sharp pop, but I didn't acknowledge it was a stab, I didn't know," Connery said.

Connery said amid the adrenaline rushing, he didn’t know he was stabbed until a few moments later.

"I knew it was drizzling, but it wasn’t pouring. Why is my leg soaked? I feel like I'm covered in water and then I took a flashlight out with my phone and then I realized my quad all the way down to my ankle was covered in blood, there was no skin to see and my shoes were covered in blood,” Connery said.

Connery said he used his t-shirt to wrap his leg and once paramedics arrived at the scene, they applied a tourniquet.

Connery said his leg has not fully recovered to this day. He said his legs remain unbalanced despite constant efforts at the gym to regain his muscle.

Connery testified to not being able to walk for three weeks after the stabbing; he had to use a wheelchair and crutches while teaching himself how to walk again.

The third stabbing victim the jury heard from was 19-year-old Ryan Hines.

During direct questioning, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Durso asked Hines about the events of the night, including the fight at 5 Lazy Brook Rd.

Hines testified he did not spread the word about the fight while at the second party and said many people already knew by the time he arrived at 43 Laurel Glen Drive with Marcincyzk.

Regarding the fight, Hines described it as chaotic. Hines said he saw Valle was calm at first and at some point, he began acting “crazy.”

Hines told the jury he was stabbed three times during the fight. He testified to thinking he was going to die on the lawn of 43 Laurel Glen Drive.

Treatments after the fight

PA Eric Black, who works at Griffin Hospital in Shelton, said he tended to Teele’s stab wound.

Black testified to treating Teele’s lacerations that were caused by “something sharp.”

Black also testified to not performing a BAC exam on Teele. He said he did not appear impaired while at the hospital.

The fourth witness of the day was board certified surgeon Roselle Crombie, MD.

Crombie testified to Connery and McGrath arriving at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport after the fight, where she was working her on-call shift.

Crombie said Connery was called in as a level 2 patient, while McGrath came in as a trauma code, meaning the highest level.

She testified to McGrath being very pale and white while on the LUCAS machine, a machine that performs CPR.

“Patient came from over 20 minutes away and clearly was on scene for greater than 20 minutes prior to EMS, the patient remained in cardiac arrest per EMS, meaning his heart had stopped and no other rhythm other than asystole," Crombie said.

Crombie testified that it would’ve been impossible to save McGrath from the stab wound to his chest.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Tatiana Messina: From your expertise with an injury to the heart such as the one James McGrath saw, what were the chances he would ever survive such an injury?

Dr. Crombie: Impossible, unless it happened in the hospital.

Crombie testified to there being “liters and liters” of blood inside of the basket stretcher where McGrath was.

She also testified to remembering the amount of blood vividly because she and her team had to clean it up as she did not want James’ father, Kevin McGrath, to see the bloody mess.