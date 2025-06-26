Witnesses testify to seeing Raul Valle search for weapon in day 5 of murder trial

The day began with Ryan Heinz taking the stand to finish his testimony from Tuesday.

Hines, 19, is one of the four teenagers who was stabbed by Raul Valle at the house party at 43 Laurel Glen Drive in Shelton on May 14, 2022, according to police.

Valle faces a murder charge for allegedly stabbing and killing James McGrath, and three first-degree assaults for stabbing three others.

Valle pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Wednesday, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Marc Durso asked Heinz about his recovery.

“Physically they healed up but mentally, I’ve never been the same person. I can’t stop thinking about that night, every single day, multiple times a day, I just think about that night, things that I could’ve done differently,” Heinz said.

The day prior, Heinz testified to being stabbed by Valle in three separate parts of his body during the fight at 43 Laurel Glen Drive.

“I got over him [Valle] and I punched him in the face and all of a sudden, I just feel a weird sharp pain in my side," Heinz said.

Heinz said his friend Ty Wood is the one who told him he had been stabbed, and that’s when he realized the blood was seeping through his clothing.

“That’s also when I heard my lung collapse in my chest, I don’t know how to describe it but it was like bubbles coming out of my chest,” Heinz said.

On Wednesday, Valle’s Defense Attorney Kevin Smith cross-examined Heinz for an hour.

Smith asked about the fight at 5 Lazy Brook Rd. between Heinz and Valle, and whether Heinz wanted to get payback at 43 Laurel Glen Drive.

Smith: You weren’t anticipating a fight?

Heinz: No.

Smith: You didn’t think. man, I have 20 of my buddies from the Shelton High football team, we got pretty good odds on our side?

Heinz: No.

Smith asked Heinz if he saw anything in DaSilva’s or Valle’s hand that night, to which he responded no.

Heinz also testified during cross-examination that he was not aware of the conversations happening in the “basketball group chat” involving some of his Shelton High friends and Valle, among others from St. Joseph’s.

However, during the state’s redirect, Heinz clarified he did participate in the group chat briefly, after the fight occurred at 5 Lazy Brook Rd.

The second witness of the day was Emergency Physician Dr. Ryan S. Doss.

Doss testified to treating Heinz’s “penetrating wounds” in the left chest, left leg and left lateral side.

“This is a 16-year-old male with no chronic medical conditions who presents to the emergency department after being involved in an altercation which resulted in a stab wound to the left lateral chest wall, left flank and left thigh. He also suffered an abrasion to the superior scalp and head injury likely from being kicked,” Doss said.

Doss also testified to performing an x-ray on Heinz, which showed his collapsed lung.

“This is a situation where until the patient was stabilized, the likelihood of him dying was relatively high,” Doss said.

The jury then heard from Keenan Fraczek, who attended St. Joseph’s back in May of 2022 and was classmates with Valle.

Fraczek testified to being with Valle on May 14, 2022.

Fraczek said after the party at 5 Lazy Brook Rd., he got a ride by DaSilva to Trumbull High School, with Valle and some others in the car.

Once at Trumbull High School, Fraczek said they got out of the car to decide where to go next and after being there for about 20 minutes, he said he got back into Jack Snyder’s car with Valle and others and thought he was going to be dropped off home.

Fraczek said when they arrived at 43 Laurel Glen Drive, he did not know why they were there and testified to about 20 Shelton High teens surrounding the Honda Pilot they were in.

“Everything was cordial at first and then someone from the back shouted something and then Jack Snyder replied back and things started getting out of hand and the car got surrounded," he said.

He said teens at the party were bouncing on the bumper and were banging on the windows.

Fraczek said Snyder drove down the road then, and that’s when he got out of the car along with two others.

Durso: Why did you get out of the car?

Fraczek: Really because nothing good was happening there, I kind of walked into a trap and wanted to escape.

When they were down the road, Fraczek said Valle, Snyder and DaSilva began talking with “kids of Shelton High.”

He said after that, there was another interaction between Valle, Snyder and DaSilva.

The interaction was, first of all, it was agitated, the scene was tense. Lito was searching for a weapon in the car, he said 'Jack, where is your knife, where the F*** is your knife?' Keenan Fraczek

Fraczek said then Valle was looking into the glove box and center console, but he did not find a knife and eventually Valle, Snyder and DaSilva got back into the car and went back to 43 Laurel Glen Drive.

Fraczek described Valle as “going insane.”

“He was using vulgar language, he was cussing, 'Jack, look what the F*** they did to your car,'” Fraczek said.

Fraczek testified to Valle getting back into the car Fraczek was getting a ride home from; he said Valle did not mention anything about the fight, nor a stabbing.

The last witness of the day was another one of Valle’s schoolmates, Dimitrois Arfanis.

Arfanis attended St. Joseph’s and testified to being invited to the party at 5 Lazy Brook Rd.

Arfanis testified to also being in the car the night before the deadly stabbing occurred.