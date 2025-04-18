Wolcott

Burglar crashed into Wolcott gun store and stole 9 guns: police

Wolcott Police

A burglar rammed a car into a gun shop in Wolcott early Friday morning and stole nine guns, according to police.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm call at Sportsmen’s Outpost at 415 Wolcott Road at 5:24 a.m. Friday and an officer found a damaged small blue Hyundai Elantra that had been used to ram into the front of the store, according to police.

Nine guns were stolen, police said.

They later learned that the vehicle had been stolen from Bristol.

Investigators are reviewing video and ask anyone who has information to call Detective Rob Virgulto at 203-879-1414.

