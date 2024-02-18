Wolcott High School's unified sports team plunges into ice cold water to raise money

Presidents' Day weekend is typically a popular time to hit the ski slopes, but some people hit the water.

Despite the wind chill making it feel like 20 degrees, a polar plunge at the Scoville Reservoir in Wolcott brought people together for a good cause.

Dozens of people plunged into water so cold, the fire department had to break a thick layer of ice first.

Wolcott High School sophomore Patrick Caffrey didn't seem to mind that it was freezing out.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"I am not nervous at all," said Caffrey.

He and his peers did this to raise money for Special Olympics Connecticut and their school's unified sports team.

"We play basketball, soccer, kickball. It's for people who have special abilities can make friends and have fun," said Caffrey.

"It really gives them a sense of belonging in the community. You know, it kind of ties us all together, and that's what it's all about," said Charlie Guerrera, Caffrey's assistant coach.

Guerrera says his athletes have raised $5,000 so far and half of that money will help with team events and competitions. He says they were also plunging in honor of their late head coach Dave Pelletier who passed away a couple years ago.

"To have this all come together today even though it's going to be freezing cold, makes it makes it all worthwhile."

"I got compression pants on, compression shirt on, try and stay as warm as possible," said Kevin, Caffrey's father.

Caffrey not only had his teammates and coaches supporting him, but his dad as well along with the police chief and other school staff.