Wolcott Honors Veterans With Luminary Ceremony

Wolcott residents honored veterans by lighting hundreds of luminaries and each one honored a veteran or active service member.

Residents gathered on Thursday night, ahead of Veterans Day Friday. Hundreds of luminaries were lit on the town green and they were surrounded by dozens of American flags. Some circled a tree others formed the shape of a heart.

The ceremony was part of the 6th annual Veterans Vigil and Luminary Ceremony.

“You look out and you say, all these people still care about their freedom in the United States and they care enough to come out on a night and to recognize all the people that have already served and the ones that are still serving.” Dan DiVirgilio, of American Legion Post 165, said.

Money raised will go toward organizations in Wolcott, including one program that helps veterans with expenses such as paying for fuel, groceries and warm clothes.