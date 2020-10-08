Wolcott Police Investigate Homicide After Finding Man Shot in Car

Wolcott police are investigating a homicide after responding to a reported car accident Thursday morning.

Officers responded to Wolcott Road for the accident around 4:45 a.m. and found a man in the car suffering a gunshot wound.

The car had been struck by several bullets, according to police.

Angel Pichardo, 41, of Wolcott, was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury where he later died.

The State Police Major Crimes Division was called in to help investigate the scene.

Polic said they don't believe the incident was a random shooting, but that they are not ruling anything out.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wolcott police at (203) 879-1414.