Wolcott police officer rescued from sinking cruiser

A Wolcott police officer was rescued from his sinking cruiser after it slipped into a swollen pond on Tuesday, according to police.

The officer drove to the sports complex on Spindle Hill Road around 5:45 a.m. to do a routine check of the building.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Because of recent rains, water from the pond came up into the roadway, making it difficult to see the edge of the pond, police said.

The officer tried to back up, but the cruiser slipped into the pond and began to fill with water. He couldn't open the door to get out, but was able to open the window. He escaped out of the window and onto the roof, then called for help as the SUV continued to fill with water, police said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The SUV floated out about 20 feet into the pond.

Firefighters arrived and used a lifeboat to get to the vehicle and rescue the officer. He was not injured.

Police said they were grateful the situation didn't end tragically.

"Insurance can always cover vehicles, but we can never replace the life of one of our officers," the department said in a Facebook post.