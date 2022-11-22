Wolcott Police Warn Residents of New Phone Scam

Wolcott police are warning residents about a new phone scam where the caller claims to be from the bank.

Investigators said scammers are contacting Wells Fargo customers by phone.

During the call, police said the scammer states that they are with the Wells Fargo Bank Fraud Department.

The scammer then tells the victim that their debit card was used fraudulently out of state and the bank will be sending them a new card.

Authorities said the scammer then puts the victim on hold for a little it and returns to say the new card is ready to be mailed out.

After that, the scammer asks the victim for their old PIN number to complete the process.

A detective from Wolcott Police Department reached out to Wells Fargo Bank who said they are aware of the scam. Wells Fargo Bank also said they would never ask customers for old PIN numbers.