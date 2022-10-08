Woman, 1-Year-Old Child Seriously Injured in 4-Vehicle Crash in Southington

A woman and her one-year-old child were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Southington on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to West Street and Westwood Road shortly before 2 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving four vehicles.

According to investigators, a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado was attempting to make a left turn out of the Winterberry Gardens driveway onto West Street when it collided with a 2008 Infiniti EX35 that was traveling southbound on West Street.

The crash caused the Infiniti EX35 to veer into the northbound lane of West Street and collide head-on with a 2019 GMC Acadia, police said. The GMC Acadia was then hit by a 2017 Hyundai Elantra that was also going northbound on West Street behind the GMC Acadia.

Authorities said the female driver of the Infiniti EX35 and her one-year-old child sustained serious injuries. They were both transported to Saint Mary's Hospital for treatment.

The drivers of the GMC Acadia and Hyundai Elantra each sustained minor injuries. Both were transported to New Britain Hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet Colorado was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Southington Police Accident Investigation Team. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Christopher Lamarre by phone at (860) 621-0101 or by email at clamarre@southingtonpolice.org.