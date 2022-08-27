Woman, 6-Month-Old Abducted from Ansonia

Police in Ansonia are turning to the public for assistance as they search for a woman and her six-month-old daughter.

22-year-old Eliana Perez and her daughter, Galylea, were allegedly abducted from High Street in Ansonia around 5:15 Saturday evening by 23-year-old Joshua Lopez.

Joshua Lopez implied that he had a gun on him at the time of the abduction, but a weapon was never shown.

Eliana has a no contact court order out of New York against Joshua.

Joshua may be heading to New York and is driving a four-door silver Honda Accord with Massachusetts plates, 2NCT89.

Anyone that sees either of these individuals are being asked to not approach or attempt to make contact them, and instead contact police immediately.

Those that may have information on this investigation are being asked to contact Ansonia Police at 203-735-1885.