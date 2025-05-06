Woman accidentally ran over with her own car in South Windsor: police

A woman has serious injuries after she was run over by her own car in South Windsor on Tuesday, police said.
Authorities said a woman was reportedly run over as her car rolled down the driveway of her Glenwood Drive home.
She has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
