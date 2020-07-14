Woman Accused in Pricey Liquor Store Break-In in Milford

Milford police have arrested a woman who is accused of stealing nearly $3,000 worth of merchandise from a liquor story and causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Police said 47-year-old Melinda Hine, of West Haven, is accused of breaking into Longo’s Wine and Liquor on Welches Point Road pm Jan. 19, stealing more than $2,900 worth of merchandise and $830 from the cash registers, and causing more than $5,000 worth of damage.

She was arrested Monday and charged with burglary in the third degree, conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree, larceny in the third degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the first degree.

She was released on a promise to appear.