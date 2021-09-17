Woman Accused of Assaulting Navy Sailor at Berlin Pizza Shop Charged

Berlin police have charged a woman who is accused of assaulting a Navy sailor at a pizza restaurant on the night of Saturday, Sept. 11.

Berlin police said Lori Desjardins, 45, of Southington, Connecticut turned herself in at police headquarters Thursday and was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond.

Desjardins was charged with assault in the third degree and breach of peace in the second degree

Police said the incident, which was caught on video and has been widely shared on social media, happened at Central Pizza on Mill Street in Berlin, Conn. around 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 11.

In the part of the incident captured on cell phone video, the woman who was recorded can be heard berating a man in military fatigues and accusing him of wearing a fake uniform and appears to slap him and lash out at him.

Police said the man is a member of the U.S. Navy. NBC Connecticut reached out to the victim and he said he is a student at the Naval Submarine School and described the fatigues as a uniform.

Police previously said they identified a "probable identity of the suspect," they met with her and she is cooperating.

Desjardins is scheduled to appear at Superior Court New Britain on Sept. 23.