Woman accused of driving the wrong way on I-291 West in Windsor

Connecticut State Police have arrested a woman who is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 291 West in Windsor over the weekend.

Troopers received multiple reports of a wrong-way driver traveling east on I-84 in the westbound lanes near exit 49 in Hartford on Saturday around 1:15 a.m.

State police said the vehicle then continued east in the westbound lanes to exit 61 and merged onto I-291 West from the offramp.

The vehicle was later found on the I-291 West exit 3 offramp in Windsor.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver, later identified as a 23-year-old woman from Broad Brook, was found asleep in the driver's seat with the vehicle running, according to state police.

The woman was taken into custody and is facing charges including operating under the influence of alcohol/drugs, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, driving the wrong way on a divided highway and disobeying the signal of an officer.

She was released on a $10,000 bond and is due in court on December 22.