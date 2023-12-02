Manchester

Woman accused of driving the wrong way on I-384 in Manchester

Connecticut State Police have arrested a woman who is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 384 in Manchester early Saturday morning.

Troopers received multiple calls about a wrong-way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-384 in Manchester shortly before 3 a.m.

State police then received additional reports that the same vehicle was on fire in the left lane before the exit 1 entrance ramp to I-384 East.

Once in the area, troopers said they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and the driver outside of the vehicle.

The driver, later identified as a 28-year-old woman from California, was showing signs of possible impairment, according to investigators.

At the scene, the woman was uncooperative and was taken into custody. She is facing charges including disorderly conduct, operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving the wrong-way on a limited access highway, reckless driving.

She was not able to post her $5,000 bond and was transferred to the CT Department of Corrections pending her arraignment in Manchester on Monday.

No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

