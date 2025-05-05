Woman accused of driving the wrong way on I-91 in Rocky Hill

Connecticut State Police have arrested a woman who is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill over the weekend.

Troopers received multiple 911 calls reporting a gray sedan going northbound in the southbound lanes of I-91 on Saturday around 3:20 a.m.

When troopers responded, they said they found a 49-year-old woman traveling between the right lane and the right shoulder at a slow speed, facing the correct direction.

As state police made contact with her, they said there were clear signs of impairment including red, glossy eyes, slurred speech and a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person.

She was requested to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety testing, which she agreed to and state police said she failed.

The woman is facing charges including driving the wrong way on a divided highway, reckless driving, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure to maintain proper lane- limited access highway, improper exit/entry of limited access highway, failure to comply with fingerprinting requirements and reckless endangerment.

She was released on a $20,000 bond and appeared in court on May 5.