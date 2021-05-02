Woman Accused of Driving Wrong Way on I-91, Crashing Into State Police Cruiser

Connecticut State Police have arrested a woman who is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 while under the influence and crashing into a state police cruiser early Sunday morning.

State police said Troop H received multiple 911 calls around 1:30 a.m. reporting a wrong way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the I-91 near exit 36 in Windsor.

Troopers said they then found a Toyota sedan being driven by 31-year-old Latifah Roldan, of East Hartford, traveling southbound in the northbound left lane of the highway near exit 33 in Hartford.

According to state police, Roldan then crashed into a Connecticut State Police cruiser. The trooper who was inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and has since been released, they added. A K9 inside of the cruiser at the time of the crash was not injured.

State police said Roldan failed standardized field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. She is facing charges including driving the wrong way on a divided highway, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs and reckless endangerment.

Roldan was released from state police custody on a $5,000 surety bond and is due in court on June 30.