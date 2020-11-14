Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting 1 Child, Critically Injuring Another in Plymouth

Connecticut State Police have arrested a woman who is accused of fatally shooting one child and critically injuring another in Plymouth on Friday night.

Connecticut State Police said crews were called to a home on North Main Street in the Terryville section of Plymouth around 7 p.m.

Investigators said 43-year-old Naomi Bell, of Terryville, shot two children within the home.

One of the children was later pronounced dead, according to state police. The other child is in critical condition at Connecticut Children's Medical Center, they added.

In a report, state police said the two children involved are 15 and seven, however, it's unclear which of the children died.

Police said they did receive a 911 call from someone at the home, but did not provide specifics.

Bell is facing charges including murder with special circumstances and criminal attempt to commit murder with special circumstances. She is currently detained in lieu of a $2,500,000 bond. Bell is due in court on November 16.

This appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no immediate danger to the public, police said.

The Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crimes division is investigating.