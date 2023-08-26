Woman accused of hitting pedestrian, police officer and police car in Norwalk

A woman who is accused of hitting a pedestrian, a police officer and a police car while driving in Norwalk early Saturday morning has been arrested.

According to police, officers on Washington Street saw a vehicle traveling fast hit a pedestrian, a police officer and a parked police car around 2 a.m.

The pedestrian and police officer both reported injuries. Investigators said the pedestrian later refused treatment and the police officer was transported to Norwalk Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as a 25-year-old Norwalk woman, failed sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to police headquarters for processing.

The woman is facing charges including reckless driving and operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Her bond was set at $50,000 and she is due in court on September 8.