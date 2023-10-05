Woman accused of killing ex-boyfriend on Route 7 in Norwalk: police

State police announced that a woman has been arrested on murder charges in connection to a homicide that allegedly happened on Route 7 North in Norwalk.

Troopers said Liliana Mejia, 24, was taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend in what was first described to be a crash, but later determined to be a shooting on Feb. 4.

Troopers were called to a one-car crash on Route 7 north near exit 2 around 3:19 a.m. When state police arrived, they said they found a man in the driver's seat of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to state police, the man has been identified as 35-year-old John Gavilanes, of Norwalk. Investigators said it was later determined the incident was not a crash, but instead was a homicide.

Investigators found over a dozen shell casings on the highway, and later discovered that Gavilanes' car had bullet holes, and he had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

During their investigation, authorities learned that Gavilanes and Mejia used to date, and they were arguing with another man who Mejia was dating at the time.

The Western District Major Crime Squad assumed the investigation and the New Haven State's Attorney was notified of the incident.

The man Mejia was dating at the time is also believed to be involved in Gavilanes' murder. Mejia faces charges including murder and hindering prosecution. She was held on a $1 million bond.

Police said they expect to make more arrests. The investigation is ongoing.