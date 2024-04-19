Woman accused of making antisemitic comments at Jewish center in West Hartford

A woman has been arrested for allegedly yelling antisemitic and racist remarks at the Jewish Community Center on Thursday afternoon.

West Hartford police said they were called to the community center at 2:30 p.m. after getting a report of a woman yelling in the parking lot.

Officers later found the woman, Beth Rosenberg, 42, at the New England Jewish Academy on Bloomfield Avenue. She refused to pull over for police on this occasion, and a few afterwards.

Rosenberg was found in a parked car at the West Hartford United Methodist Church on New Britain Avenue, and she was forcibly removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said she faces a slew of charges including intimidation based of bigotry or bias, criminal trespass, breach of peace, reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, engaging police in pursuit and more.

Rosenberg was held on a $50,000 bond. She was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.