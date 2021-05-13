Woman Accused of Smuggling Over 5 Kilos of Cocaine on Flight to Connecticut Detained

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that a woman accused of smuggling more than five kilos of cocaine in her checked bag on a flight to Connecticut was detained.

Hecmarieliz Cruz-Acevedo, 22, flew from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Bradley International Airport on May 9. Officials said she had a checked bag that contained five rectangular-sharped objects consistent with narcotics packages.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After the flight landed at Bradley, a state police canine detected the presence of narcotics in the bag. So, investigators stopped Cruz-Acevedo at baggage claim.

Officials said a search of the bag revealed five individual bags, each containing slightly more than one kilogram of cocaine, located between articles of clothing.

She was detained and faces charges including possession with intent to distribute, which officials say carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

The incident is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and Connecticut State Police.