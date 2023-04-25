Woman Accused of Stealing Over $150,000 From Her Employer in Norwalk

A woman from Monroe is accused of stealing over $150,000 from her employer in Norwalk and has been arrested after a months-long investigation.

Norwalk Police detectives opened an investigation into a complaint of larceny by an employee of a Norwalk business in November of 2022.

According to investigators, the 37-year-old woman took over $156,000 from her employer.

After a lengthy investigation, police said they secured an arrest warrant for the woman. She turned herself into police on Monday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

She is facing larceny and five counts of forgery charges. Her bond has been set at $250,000 and she is due in court on May 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Taranto at (203) 854-3102.