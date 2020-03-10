Woman, Alleged Attacker Dead After Stabbing in New Milford

A woman and her alleged attacker are dead after a stabbing in New Milford Monday.

Police said they were called to Young’s Field Road around 7 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived they found a 38-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to Danbury Hospital for treatment, where she was pronounced dead. She has not been publicly identified.

A witness told police the man who stabbed the victim ran into the Housatonic River after the attack. A dive team found the 32-year-old man’s body in the river. He has not been publicly identified.

While the situation is still under investigation, police believe the victim knew the suspect and that there is no threat to the public.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine cause of death.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the New Milford Police Department Detective Division at 860-355-3133.