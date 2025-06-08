Washington

Woman and 1-month-old son reported missing from Washington, Conn.

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police are searching for a woman and her 1-month-old son who are reported missing from Washington, Connecticut, on Sunday.

Troopers said a Silver Alert was issued for 27-year-old Sadie Fleming who was last seen leaving her home on foot with her infant son, Hudson.

Fleming and her son have been missing since early Sunday morning.

According to state police, Fleming has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact Troop L at (860) 626-7900.

Washington
