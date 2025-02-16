Woman and 2-year-old child found dead in West Haven apartment

A woman and a child were found dead inside of an apartment in West Haven on Saturday night and a suspect is in custody.

Officers received multiple 911 calls reporting screaming and yelling coming from an apartment in the 400 block of Meloy Road shortly before 9 p.m.

Police said callers said a man jumped through a second-floor glass window and landed on the walkway that leads to the apartment.

When officers arrived to the apartment, they said they found the man with injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Additional officers said they went inside the apartment and found a 19-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy both dead. They both appeared to have been stabbed multiple times.

Investigators said a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.