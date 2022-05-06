Woman and Child Injured After Crashing into Pole on an Electric Scooter in Bridgeport

A woman and child were transported to the hospital after crashing into a metal pole while trying to cross the street on an electric scooter in Bridgeport.

Around 6:42 p.m. on Thursday, Bridgeport Police officers said they witnessed a group of people riding stand-up electric scooters on the sidewalk around Congress Street ad Housatonic Avenue.

Officers said the last scooter was being operated by a female with a young child and was attempting to cross the intersection of Housatonic Avenue and Congress street.

According to authorities, the female lost control of the scooter and crashed into a metal pole.

Responding crews said the young child sustained serious head trauma, and the female had minor injuries. Both were transported to Yale Bridgeport Hospital.