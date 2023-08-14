Woman and child robbed at gunpoint in Torrington

A woman and her young child were robbed at gunpoint in Torrington Thursday evening.

Police said the woman and child were walking through a parking lot on Franklin Street when a man who was wearing a mask a holding a gun approached them and demanded the woman’s purse. The woman and child were not hurt, police said.

The robber left in an SUV and a witness followed and provided police with a description of the black Mazda CX5 and the license plate number.

Police said the SUV had been stolen from Darien and the people in the vehicle were believed to have been involved in similar crimes in several other cities and towns throughout the state.

Torrington police said detectives received information that the same vehicle was involved in an incident in Meriden where they hit and six suspects were taken into custody.

Torrington detectives are working with Meriden detectives, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Torrington Police Detective Division at 860-489-2000.