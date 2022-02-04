Woman and Her Dogs Rescued After Falling Through the Ice in Fairfield

Fairfield emergency crews rescued a woman and her two dogs after they fell through the ice Wednesday afternoon.

Crews said they responded to Perry's Mill Pond on Sturges Road after receiving a call at approximately 1:40 p.m.

Emergency personnel were able safely remove the woman from the water when they got to the scene, but her dogs were still out on the ice.

The woman was transported to the hospital for evaluation as a precaution after being treated at the scene.

After more crews showed up to help, firefighters were able to remove one of the woman's dogs from the ice and found the other on shore a short distance away. Both dogs were turned over to animal control until arrangements could be made to be safely returned to their owner.

Fairfield continually trains its firefighters for ice water rescue situations such as this, officials said.

"We would like to remind everyone to always use caution while near ice. If your pet wonders on the ice, call 911 immediately for help before attempting to rescue them and placing yourself in danger. In only a few short minutes the cold winter waters could cause hypothermia to set in and place your life at risk," officials said in a statement.

