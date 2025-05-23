Woman arrested for abusing person with autism in her care in Plainfield: police

A Plainfield woman has been arrested for allegedly abusing a person with autism in her care, police said.

The Plainfield Police Department said they received a complaint about alleged abuse on April 9.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Lisa Neal, 59, is accused of denying bathroom access to a person in her care, leading them to urinate in a trash can, police said.

She then allegedly poured the urine over the person's head and wouldn't let them change clothing afterward.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Authorities determined that the abuse had been happening for several years. Neal served as the person's caretaker at the time, according to police.

Police said the woman also exploited the person in her care financially and compelled them to give her a large portion of their monthly disability benefits.

Neal was taken into custody and is facing charges including intentional cruelty to a person, assault on a person with an intellectual disability, unlawful restraint, intimidation based on bigotry or bias, disorderly conduct, abuse, larceny and more.

She was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 27.