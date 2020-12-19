wrong way accident

Woman Arrested After I-91 Wrong-Way Crash on Windsor/Hartford Line

An East Hartford woman was arrested after allegedly causing a wrong-way crash while driving under the influence, according to troopers.

Police said the incident happened Thursday night on Interstate 91 in the area of exit 34 on the Windsor/Hartford city line.

Jessica Cruz, 42, was seen driving south in the northbound lanes of I-91, officials said.

Officials said that troopers narrowly missed the suspect car as it swerved right and continued traveling south.

Cruz continued driving south and exited on the Conlin/Whitehead entrance ramp, colliding with an oncoming driver, officials said.

Officials said Cruz was ultimately stopped by surrounding state police troopers.

The driver of the car Cruz allegedly hit was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Troopers said Cruz was suspected of driving under the influence, field tested and subsequently arrested. She faces charges including first degree reckless endangerment, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, and operating a motor vehicle without license and minimum insurance.

