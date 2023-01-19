Middletown

Woman Arrested After Months-Long Investigation Into Middletown Shooting

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A Middletown woman is facing charges after a months-long investigation into a shooting incident that happened in 2022.

Police said they were called to the Traverse Square housing complex to investigate a reported shooting on May 15.

Authorities determined that two people had shot at each other in broad daylight in the complex's parking lot. Multiple bystanders witnessed the shooting, according to police.

Multiple bullets hit parked cars and residences nearby, and one bullet entered a 7-year-old's bedroom.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the two accused shooters. Officers said 44-year-old Kenneth Fountain Sr. and 22-year-old Nahkyn Durazzo, both of Middletown, were arrested last year.

During their investigation, authorities determined that Durazzo's girlfriend, 24-year-old Evahna McDaniel, actively hid him to avoid police. She also tried to mislead officers, according to police.

McDaniel was ultimately arrested on Wednesday. She faces hindering prosecution charges and was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

Police said she's scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1.

