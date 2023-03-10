Woman Arrested After Stabbing Man in Waterbury Several Times: Police

A woman has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man several times in Waterbury Friday evening.

Waterbury Police said they were contacted by emergency room staff at about 4:30 p.m. of a man that had arrived with multiple stab wounds. Responding officers determined that a 43-year-old man was stabbed by a woman on Delaware Avenue.

The man is in stable condition and has non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers determined that a fight occurred between the man and woman at the Waterbury home. Another person was also present at the home during the altercation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities said the man and woman knew each other.

The woman, who is 25 years old, was arrested in connection to the stabbing. She faces charges including second-degree breach of peace, assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, and more. She's being held on a $250,000 bond.

Police are looking for another suspect who fled the scene before police arrived. The stabbing is under investigation.