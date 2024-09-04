Bethlehem

Woman arrested for allegedly neglecting dog at Bethlehem kennel

Dog collar
Shutterstock

A woman has been arrested for allegedly neglecting a dog that was boarded at a kennel in Bethlehem, according to police.

Troopers said they were contacted by the Bethlehem Animal Control Officer regarding an incident just before 11 a.m. on July 12.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Authorities said a dog at the Home Away From Home kennel in town appeared to have been neglected.

After an investigation, police arrested a woman on animal cruelty charges. She turned herself in on Tuesday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The woman was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 18.

This article tagged under:

Bethlehem
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us