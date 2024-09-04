Woman arrested for allegedly neglecting dog at Bethlehem kennel

A woman has been arrested for allegedly neglecting a dog that was boarded at a kennel in Bethlehem, according to police.

Troopers said they were contacted by the Bethlehem Animal Control Officer regarding an incident just before 11 a.m. on July 12.

Authorities said a dog at the Home Away From Home kennel in town appeared to have been neglected.

After an investigation, police arrested a woman on animal cruelty charges. She turned herself in on Tuesday.

The woman was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 18.