Woman arrested in connection with deadly crash in Litchfield

By Angela Fortuna

A woman is facing a negligent homicide charge in connection with a deadly crash that happened in Litchfield last year.

Connecticut State Police said Lea Petzold, 41, of Litchfield, turned herself in over the weekend.

An arrest warrant was issued for Petzold after a three-car accident that happened on Route 202, or Tapping Reeve Drive, in February 2024, police said.

Robert Rumsey was pronounced dead about a week after the crash, according to police.

The warrant says Petzold told police she looked down for a second and when she looked back up, another car had stopped in traffic. She claimed she couldn't stop in time and rear-ended the car.

She faces charges including negligent homicide and following too closely. She was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 14.

