Woman arrested in connection with deadly crash in New London

A woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash that happened in New London last November.

The crash happened at Colman and Vauxhall Streets, near the New London Shopping Center entrance, around 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Police officers and firefighters responded and found two sedans and a motorcycle had been involved in the crash.

Police said four people were taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and the motorcyclist had the most severe injuries.

The motorcycle operator, 45-year-old Curtis Barkdull, of Sturgis, South Dakota, died at the hospital.

On Monday, police arrested Stephanie Belval, 35, of Essex, on negligent homicide charges.

She is also facing charges for following too closely and speeding, according to police.

Belval was held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 14.

