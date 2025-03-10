Woman arrested for DUI, driving nearly 120 mph on I-84 in Southington

A woman has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and going 119 miles per hour on Interstate 84 West in Southington over the weekend.

State police said a BMW was seen driving extremely fast and cutting across all lanes of traffic in the area of Exit 31.

The car appeared to speed up on open stretches of highway and at one point, the car was going nearly 120 mph, according to police.

When the driver was pulled over, she told police that she was just having fun, and that she couldn't afford to be on a racetrack and wanted to see what her car could do.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities said the woman was under the influence of alcohol and was heading home from a bar.

She faces charges including reckless driving, illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to maintain proper lane.

Police said the woman was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 7.