Woman arrested for encouraging boyfriend to stab ex in front of kids in Glastonbury: PD

Police have arrested a woman who is accused of telling her boyfriend to stab her ex-husband in front of kids while at a gymnastics meet in Glastonbury.

Officers were called to 2141 Main St., also known as the Academy Building, on Feb. 25 after getting a report of a disturbance between two men.

Authorities have already arrested the boyfriend, 52-year-old Marcus McDaniel of Hartford. He was at a local gymnastics meet at the Academy Building when he started fighting with someone, police said.

Both McDaniel and the other person involved in the fight left the gymnasium and reportedly continued fighting in the hallway.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to police, the fight then escalated and McDaniel stabbed the other person while in the presence of kids. The victim was critically injured during the incident, and a judge said McDaniel punctured his heart.

In a court appearance, McDaniel's attorney told the judge the victim is the ex-husband of McDaniel's girlfriend. He said the victim had threatened McDaniel's life.

On Wednesday, police arrested Aminah Weatherington, 40, of Hartford, after she allegedly encouraged McDaniels to assault the victim. Investigators said she also failed to take custody of or check in on her 9-year-old child after witnessing the stabbing.

Police went on to say that she fled the scene after the incident, and left her child there.

Weatherington faces charges including conspiracy to commit assault and risk of injury to a minor. She was held on a $75,000 bond and appeared in court on Thursday.

McDaniel is charged with criminal attempt at murder, assault, breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor. His next court date is March 14, and he is being held on a $1 million bond.

After the incident, the CT & RI Alliance of YMCAs released a statement saying in part:

“We were deeply saddened and disturbed by an alleged domestic assault between adults that took place at the entrance of the venue during a regional gymnastics meet. No children were harmed, and we are grateful for the quick response of Academy Building in Glastonbury and YMCA staff, which ensured all the children were kept safe and isolated following the incident."

The organization said out of an abundance of caution, the remainder of the event was canceled to ensure everyone's safety.