Woman Arrested for Arson in Connection to Deadly Hartford Apartment Fire

Hartford police have arrested a woman for arson in connection to an apartment building fire that killed one person and injured dozens of others on Sunday morning.

Members of the Connecticut State Police Arson Unit and Hartford Fire Marshall's Office determined the origin, cause and method of the fire.

Investigators said they secured an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Destiny Waite. She is facing charges including arson, criminal attempt at murder and multiple counts of assault.

The fire was first reported at the 5-story Charter Oak Place building at 1:19 a.m. on Sunday, according to Hartford Fire Chief James Errickson.

Once emergency crews arrived, a second and third alarm were called due to the severity of the incident. Seventy-five firefighters responded to help rescue those inside the building.

Firefighters rescued a baby boy and his mother through the window of a third-floor apartment, according to fire officials.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin's office said one person died from the fire. Police identified the man who died as 50-year-old Jerome Kyser. He lived at the apartment building, officers added.

Authorities said Kyser's manner of death will likely be released after autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The results of the autopsy will determine if Waite will face additional charges.

In all, more than 30 residents were taken to the hospital. Some were treated for smoke inhalation. One firefighter was also transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, Errickson added.

As fire crews were trying to save everyone inside, fire officials said there was some type of explosion. It's unclear what may have caused the explosion.

According to police, Waite escaped the fire without injury and had been identified as a person of interest early in the investigation. She was found in the Frog Hollow neighborhood several hours after the fire.

Waite was formally charged early Monday morning and is expected in court later in the day. She is being held on $900,000 bond.