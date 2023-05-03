Woman Arrested for Having Loaded Gun in Carry-On Bag at Bradley Airport

A Connecticut woman was arrested for carrying a loaded gun in her carry-on bag at Bradley International Airport on Monday.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a firearm in the woman's luggage and immediately notified state police.

TSA A loaded gun and nearly 20 rounds of ammunition were found in a woman's carry-on bag at Bradley Airport.

Troopers discovered a loaded 9mm firearm with a chambered round, as well as two ammo clips with a total of 20 rounds, according to authorities.

TSA officers have detected nearly 20 firearms at New England security checkpoints so far this year, including three at Bradley Airport.

Anyone who carries a loaded gun in their carry-on bag is subject to a fine of up to $15,000. This applies to passengers with or without a concealed gun carry permit.

TSA says passengers can carry unloaded firearms in checked bags, as long as they're packed separately from ammunition and in a locked hardback case. Travelers have to declare the firearm at the airline check-in counter.