Woman arrested for lying about child being stolen from car in New Britain: PD

Police have arrested a woman accused of lying to police about her child being taken in New Britain on Tuesday.

The police department said they were called to Farmington Avenue at about 5 p.m. on a repot of a vehicle being stolen with a child inside. Authorities later learned that a car was in fact stolen, but the woman lied about her child being taken so that police would respond quicker.

No child was ever in danger, according to police, and the stolen vehicle has not yet been found.

The woman, identified as 29-year-old Pamela Rodriguez of New Britain, was arrested and faces charged for providing a false statement and reporting a false incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.