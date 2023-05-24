Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Money From Somers Parent Teacher Organization

The former president of the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) in Somers has been arrested for allegedly misusing thousands of dollars, partially raised from a Scholastic book fair.

Marisa Marks, who was elected president of the PTO in May of 2019, allegedly used more than $12,000 for personal expenses over the span of a couple years.

According to an arrest warrant, an investigation started after a PTO member received a letter notifying the organization that their checking account was overdrawn.

The member told police, "the account should have never been in the negative so I immediately suspected that something wasn't right," the warrant states.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

As a result of the pandemic, the PTO stopped meeting and the school district didn't hold meetings or events for several months. When the new school year began in Sept. 2020, Marks continued as president because officers were given the opportunity to stay in their previous roles, according to the warrant.

The witness told authorities that an elementary school held a Scholastic book fair in November 2021. All of the money raised was given to Marks to deposit, according to police.

After a lot of back and forth over invoices and checks not being received, Marks met with a PTO member and ultimately shared that she used the debit card for personal funds and that she was sorry, the warrant states.

Officials said Marks made unauthorized transactions totaling $12,186 plus bank fees totaling $1,380. According to the arrest warrant, the money was spent at several stores including Target, Five Below, Amazon, Stop & Shop, Costco, Dunkin' Donuts and more.

Witnesses told police that Marks was the only person who had access to the PTO's debit card.

State police said Marks turned herself in to police on Tuesday, and she was released in a $10,000 bond. Police said Marks is charged with first-degree larceny and is expected to appear in court on June 14.