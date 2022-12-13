Woman Arrested for Stealing Over $164K From Elderly Man in Old Saybrook

Old Saybrook Police have arrested a woman that's accused of stealing over $164,000 from an elderly man in Old Saybrook earlier this year.

Authorities said a 94-year-old man had a total of $164,284 stolen from his checking account in February 2022.

Investigators said a woman created a fraudulent online bank account through the man's account and ordered a checkbook to be sent to New Jersey. Police determined the woman wrote and cashed checks from the man's bank account.

She was seen on video surveillance footage depositing and taking out money in New Jersey. The woman faces charges including first-degree larceny and two counts of forgery.

Officers said she was extradited back to Old Saybrook Tuesday morning and is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

Police are looking for another person in connection with the theft. A man from Vancouver, Washington, has a warrant out for his arrest. He faces charges including third-degree forgery and second-degree larceny.

"We will not tolerate our elderly citizens being targeted by criminals," Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera said. "We will use every tool we have to protect them and bring those to justice who prey on our most trusting and vulnerable residents."

Earlier this year, another accomplice was arrested in connection to the incident. He faces similar charges and his case is still pending, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.