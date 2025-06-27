East Haven

Woman arrested for impersonating worker, stealing ACs from East Haven store: PD

By Angela Fortuna

East Haven Police logo
NBC Connecticut

A woman was arrested for impersonating a Home Depot employee and stealing air conditioning units in East Haven on Thursday.

The police department said they responded to a shoplifting incident at the Home Depot on Frontage Road around 12:40 p.m.

Police said a woman was seen pushing a cart loaded with merchandise, walking out of the store without paying. She was wearing a Home Depot apron, trying to pose as an employee.

She was approached by staff in the parking lot. That's when officers realized she had taken two portable ACs valued at nearly $800.

The woman was taken into custody, along with a man who was still in possession of the apron, police said.

Investigators determined that the woman had multiple active arrest warrants. She was arrested and faces larceny charges.

The man was issued a misdemeanor summons for interfering with an officer and conspiracy to commit larceny.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

East Haven
