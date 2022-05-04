Woman Arrested in Connection to Deadly Hit-and-Run in North Branford Was a Firefighter

A woman believed to be responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in North Branford several months ago was a firefighter in town, according to officials.

Officials said they arrested 36-year-old Amanda Mark, of Killingworth, after she turned herself in at the police department.

Fire Chief Tom Mahoney said Mark was a firefighter and paramedic and she's been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal review.

"On behalf of the Town of Branford, we express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Clark," Mahoney said.

The accident happened in October 2021.

Dispatchers received a call about an unknown medical incident on Branford Road, also known as Route 139. When police and firefighters arrived to the address, officers said they found a body near the road.

Police later identified the victim as 52-year-old Douglas Clark, of North Branford.

Mark faces charges for evasion of responsibility in operation of a motor vehicle resulting in death, authorities said. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 13.