Woman Arrested in Connection to Deadly Pedestrian Crash in Hartford

Police have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly pedestrian crash in Hartford that happened last month.

Officers were called to Main Street around 10 p.m. on Friday, August 13, after getting a report of a serious crash.

When police arrived, they said they learned a pedestrian, later identified as 55-year-old Cecil Greene, of East Hartford, had been struck by a vehicle and was critically injured.

Greene was transported to Hartford Hospital where she later died of her injuries, authorities said.

The driver involved in the collision was later identified as 25-year-old Tyra Givens, of Georgia, and remained on scene, police added.

During the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Givens and on Wednesday, police said she was arrested.

Givens was brought to the Hartford Police Department detention facility where she was held on bond while she waits for a court appearance.

She is facing charges including negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure of a vehicle operator to exercise reasonable care when near a vulnerable pedestrian.

