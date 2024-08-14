Woman arrested in connection to deadly shooting at illegal gambling club in Bridgeport

A woman has been arrested in connection to a robbery at an illegal gambling club that left two men dead in Bridgeport earlier this year.

Police said 33-year-old Tayvon Geter and 30-year-old Richard Davis were killed during gunfire shortly before midnight on March 30, 2024.

According to investigators, one of the gamblers Geter and Davis were robbing at gunpoint inside of an illegal gambling club on Stratford Avenue opened fire. The gambler was also struck, but survived.

Investigators said Shanica Merced, 35, was grazed by a bullet while fleeing the gunfire. Merced has since been taken into custody on an active felony warrant during a vehicle stop by Bridgeport Police Task Force Officers.

She was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and illegal gambling for what police said was her role in helping to run the club.

Back in June, 37-year-old Marcus Farmer, of Bridgeport, was arrested on a warrant for his role in running the club, police said. He was inside of the club at the time of the shooting, but police do not believe he was involved in the robbery.

Farmer was charged with illegal gambling by warrant. Authorities said he was also charged with stealing a gun from one of the suspects after the suspect was shot and laying on the ground. In connection to that, he is charged with criminal possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence. He has been remanded to the custody of the State Department of Correction.

In May, another man was arrested as part of the investigation. Authorities said Sean Ellam, 38, of Bridgeport stole a gun from the other suspect as the suspect was dead on the ground after the shooting. He was charged with stealing a gun, criminal possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Investigators used extensive surveillance video. The video reportedly showed Merced allowing Geter and Davis, who police said were wearing masks, into the club and sat alone with them for an extended period before the robbery.

It's unclear if additional arrests are expected.