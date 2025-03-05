Woman arrested in connection to deaths of 2 pedestrians in Bristol

A woman has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two pedestrians in Bristol last year.

According to police, the 25-year-old woman was driving a vehicle on Route 72 (Pine Street) near Emmett Street around 4:15 a.m. on June 24, 2024, when she hit two pedestrians crossing the street.

The two pedestrians later died, authorities said. They were identified as Fay Clarity and Nicholas Cricco.

Investigators previously said the two pedestrians appeared to be in the crosswalk when the collision happened.

The woman who was driving reportedly stopped, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

She was arraigned on Tuesday in New Britain on charges including failing to obey traffic signial and misconduct with a motor vehicle. She is due in court again in April.